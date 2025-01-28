Stewart leads Presbyterian against Winthrop after 28-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 2-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-9, 3-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 2-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-9, 3-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Winthrop after Kobe Stewart scored 28 points in Presbyterian’s 82-69 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles are 12-1 in home games. Winthrop is the top team in the Big South with 13.4 fast break points.

The Blue Hose are 2-5 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Jaylen Peterson averaging 6.5.

Winthrop is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 75.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 78.0 Winthrop gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kory Mincy is averaging 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Stewart is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 82.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.