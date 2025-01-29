Stewart and Presbyterian host Winthrop

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 2-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-9, 3-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-13, 2-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-9, 3-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Winthrop after Kobe Stewart scored 28 points in Presbyterian’s 82-69 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Eagles have gone 12-1 in home games. Winthrop scores 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-5 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Winthrop’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Winthrop gives up.

The Eagles and Blue Hose face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Jones III averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stewart is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Blue Hose. Jamahri Harvey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 82.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

