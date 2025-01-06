Stevenson, Grambling Tigers to visit McClain, Texas Southern Tigers

Grambling Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mikale Stevenson and Grambling take on Kavion McClain and Texas Southern on Monday.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Grambling Tigers are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling gives up 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Texas Southern scores 71.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 72.4 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Grambling Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClain is averaging 14.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Texas Southern Tigers.

Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.