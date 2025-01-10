Stetson visits North Florida after Thomas’ 21-point game

Stetson Hatters (8-7, 2-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-12, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (8-7, 2-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-12, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits North Florida after Cameron Thomas scored 21 points in Stetson’s 68-60 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 4-3 in home games. North Florida has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hatters are 2-1 in conference matchups. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

North Florida averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Ospreys and Hatters match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Ospreys.

Thomas is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

