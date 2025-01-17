Stetson visits Mafua and Central Arkansas

Stetson Hatters (9-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-6, 4-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stetson Hatters (9-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-6, 4-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Stetson after Leah Mafua scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 67-53 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Sugar Bears have gone 7-0 at home. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 4.5.

The Hatters are 3-2 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 4.8.

Central Arkansas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Stetson allows. Stetson averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

The Sugar Bears and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Sugar Bears.

Cameron Thomas is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

