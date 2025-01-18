Stetson visits Central Arkansas following Mafua’s 24-point game

Stetson Hatters (9-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-6, 4-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stetson Hatters (9-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (10-6, 4-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces Stetson after Leah Mafua scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 67-53 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Sugar Bears are 7-0 on their home court. Central Arkansas scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Hatters are 3-2 in ASUN play. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Tiasia McMillan averaging 6.1.

Central Arkansas scores 69.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 66.9 Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Sugar Bears and Hatters face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Abiara is averaging 6.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

Cameron Thomas is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

