Stetson takes on North Florida following Thomas’ 21-point game

Stetson Hatters (8-7, 2-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-12, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (8-7, 2-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-12, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces North Florida after Cameron Thomas scored 21 points in Stetson’s 68-60 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 4-3 in home games. North Florida gives up 73.3 points and has been outscored by 10.5 points per game.

The Hatters are 2-1 in ASUN play. Stetson is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Florida is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than North Florida allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Ospreys.

Thomas is averaging 17.4 points for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.