Stetson takes down West Georgia 82-78

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Josh Massey scored 17 points as Stetson beat West Georgia 82-78 on Saturday night.

Massey added five rebounds and five assists for the Hatters (5-14, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Abramo Canka shot 5 of 6 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Jamie Phillips Jr. had 15 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Wolves (3-16, 1-5) were led in scoring by Kyric Davis, who finished with 28 points. Demetrus Johnson II added 12 points and two steals for West Georgia. Shelton Williams-Dryden also had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

