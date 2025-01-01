Stetson hosts West Georgia following Davis’ 23-point game

West Georgia Wolves (6-5) at Stetson Hatters (6-6) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Stetson…

West Georgia Wolves (6-5) at Stetson Hatters (6-6)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Stetson after Zuriyah Davis scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 110-49 victory against the Brenau Tigers.

The Hatters are 5-1 in home games.

The Wolves are 2-5 in road games.

Stetson scores 67.3 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 65.3 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 70.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.3 Stetson allows to opponents.

The Hatters and Wolves match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary McMillan is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Hatters.

Davis is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 13.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.