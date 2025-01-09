Stetson hosts Taylor and Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (5-10, 1-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (3-12, 1-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Arkansas Bears (5-10, 1-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (3-12, 1-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on Stetson after Layne Taylor scored 29 points in Central Arkansas’ 71-65 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Hatters have gone 2-3 at home. Stetson ranks third in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 4.1.

The Bears are 1-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas ranks fifth in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.5.

Stetson averages 73.2 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 77.1 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 72.5 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 82.8 Stetson allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hatters.

Taylor averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.