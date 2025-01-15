Stetson hosts Queens after Ellison’s 20-point performance

Queens Royals (11-6, 4-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-13, 2-2 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson…

Queens Royals (11-6, 4-0 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-13, 2-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Queens after Mehki scored 20 points in Stetson’s 92-64 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Hatters have gone 3-4 in home games. Stetson is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Royals are 4-0 in conference games. Queens is second in the ASUN with 15.9 assists per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 4.0.

Stetson’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Queens gives up. Queens averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Stetson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellison averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Malcolm Wilson is averaging 5.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

