Stetson hosts Davis and West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (6-5) at Stetson Hatters (6-6)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Stetson after Zuriyah Davis scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 110-49 victory over the Brenau Tigers.

The Hatters have gone 5-1 at home. Stetson has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolves are 2-5 on the road. West Georgia averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stetson averages 67.3 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 65.3 West Georgia allows. West Georgia has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The Hatters and Wolves match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hatters.

Davis is averaging 13.3 points for the Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

