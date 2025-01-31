Stetson hosts conference rival Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (13-7, 6-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-10, 5-4 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cameron…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-7, 6-3 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (11-10, 5-4 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Thomas and Stetson host Bella Vinson and Lipscomb in ASUN action.

The Hatters are 9-2 in home games. Stetson is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Bisons are 6-3 in conference matchups. Lipscomb averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Stetson averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17 points for the Hatters. Jorah Eppley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vinson is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bisons. Claira McGowan is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

