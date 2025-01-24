Sterling, Hofstra Pride take on the Campbell Camels

Campbell Camels (10-7, 3-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (8-8, 3-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Campbell Camels (10-7, 3-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (8-8, 3-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gemma Nunez and Campbell visit Chloe Sterling and Hofstra on Friday.

The Pride are 4-3 in home games. Hofstra is eighth in the CAA scoring 60.2 points while shooting 36.6% from the field.

The Camels are 3-2 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hofstra’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Campbell allows. Campbell averages 63.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 64.6 Hofstra allows.

The Pride and Camels square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyheima Swint is averaging 6.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pride. Sterling is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Dahlquist is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, while averaging 8.6 points. Gianni Boone is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

