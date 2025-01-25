Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Northwestern State Demons on 3-game skid

Northwestern State Demons (9-10, 5-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-11, 1-7 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (9-10, 5-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-11, 1-7 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA enters the matchup with Northwestern State as losers of three straight games.

The ‘Jacks are 5-4 on their home court. SFA is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Demons are 5-3 in Southland play. Northwestern State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SFA’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State scores 6.7 more points per game (71.5) than SFA allows (64.8).

The ‘Jacks and Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Keon Thompson is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 10.6 points. Addison Patterson is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

