Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks face the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 5-game win streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5, 2-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (12-2, 2-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Incarnate Word.

The Ladyjacks are 5-0 on their home court. SFA averages 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Raimi McCrary averaging 6.0.

SFA averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 62.9 points per game, 4.0 more than the 58.9 SFA allows.

The Ladyjacks and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery VanSickle is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Jorja Elliott averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

