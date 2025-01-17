Stephan D. Swenson’s 3-pointer at buzzer lifts UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 66-63

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally UC Santa Barbara to…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally UC Santa Barbara to a 66-63 victory over UC Riverside on Thursday.

Cole Anderson hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Gauchos (12-5, 4-2 Big West Conference). Swenson added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals while hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Kenny Pohto totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

The Highlanders (10-8, 3-3) were led by Barrington Hargress with 18 points and eight assists. Nate Pickens added 15 points and Joel Armotradin scored eight. Hargress hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to tie the game at 63.

