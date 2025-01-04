Stefan Todorovic scores 29 as Pepperdine deals Pacific ninth straight loss 87-70

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 29 points to lead Pepperdine over Pacific 87-70 on Saturday night, handing the…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Stefan Todorovic scored 29 points to lead Pepperdine over Pacific 87-70 on Saturday night, handing the Tigers their ninth loss in a row.

Todorovic added six rebounds for the Waves (7-10, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Jaxon Olvera shot 8 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Moe Odum totaled 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Elijah Fisher led the Tigers (5-13, 0-4) with 18 points. Elias Ralph added 16 points and six rebounds. Petar Krivokapic scored 14.

Pepperdine took the lead with 9:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Todorovic led their team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 40-28 at the break. Olvera scored 15 points in the second half.

