Staveskie’s 20 lead Cleveland State over Northern Kentucky 76-58

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tahj Staveskie’s 20 points helped Cleveland State defeat Northern Kentucky 76-58 on Wednesday night.

Staveskie shot 8 for 17, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (13-6, 7-1 Horizon League). Chase Robinson scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Reece Robinson and Dylan Arnett both had 11 points. The Vikings prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Sam Vinson led the way for the Norse (9-10, 4-4) with 17 points. Northern Kentucky also got 16 points and three steals from Trey Robinson. Keeyan Itejere finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Cleveland State’s next game is Sunday against IU Indianapolis on the road. Northern Kentucky hosts Wright State on Saturday.

