Staveskie scores 21 as Cleveland State takes down Youngstown State 80-72

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points as Cleveland State beat Youngstown State 80-72 on Saturday.

Staveskie shot 7 for 17 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (12-6, 6-1 Horizon League). Dylan Arnett added 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had 12 rebounds. Tevin Smith shot 4 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points. The Vikings extended their winning streak to eight games.

Cris Carroll led the way for the Penguins (11-7, 6-2) with 18 points. Ty Harper added 16 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State. Jason Nelson also had 10 points and four assists.

Cleveland State plays Wednesday against Northern Kentucky at home, and Youngstown State visits Milwaukee on Friday.

