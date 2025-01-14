Staveskie leads Cleveland State against Northern Kentucky after 21-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-6, 6-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Northern Kentucky after Tahj Staveskie scored 21 points in Cleveland State’s 80-72 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Vikings have gone 8-2 at home. Cleveland State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Norse are 4-3 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Cleveland State allows.

The Vikings and Norse face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging 3.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Vikings.

Trey Robinson is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

