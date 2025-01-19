Staveskie leads Cleveland State against IU Indianapolis after 20-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (13-6, 7-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-13, 2-6 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (13-6, 7-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-13, 2-6 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces IU Indianapolis after Tahj Staveskie scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 76-58 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars are 5-3 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is seventh in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Vikings have gone 7-1 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State leads the Horizon League allowing only 65.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

IU Indianapolis scores 75.1 points, 9.5 more per game than the 65.6 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 74.7 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.1 IU Indianapolis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Ebrima Dibba is averaging 3.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

