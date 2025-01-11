Starling scores 26 points, Syracuse hits free throws down the stretch to top Boston College 79-71

BOSTON (AP) — J.J. Starling scored scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Eddie Lampkin had a…

BOSTON (AP) — J.J. Starling scored scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Eddie Lampkin had a double-double and Syracuse made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to defeat Boston College 79-71 on Saturday.

Chad Venning opened the second half with a three-point play for a 35-32 lead and the Eagles slowly built their advantage to 54-46 with just under mine minutes to go. The Orange then reeled off 10 straight, with Starling giving them a 56-54 lead with 5:40 to play.

Joshua Beadle hit a jumper for Boston College to tie it before Kyle Cuffe Jr. hit a 3-pointer to give Syracuse the lead for good, 59-56 with less than five minutes remaining.

Donald Hand Jr. made a layup for the Eagles that cut the deficit to 70-63 with just over a minute remaining. Lucas Taylor then made 1 of 2 free throws to start the final minute. He added four more free throws, Lampkin had two and Starling wrapped it up with 10 seconds to go.

Taylor scored 15 points for Syracuse (8-8, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jyare Davis added 12 points, Lampkin had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Cuffe scored 10 points.

Hand led the Eagles (9-7, 1-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Beadle and Venning each had 17.

Hand hit a 3-pointer about seven minutes into the first half to give Boston College it’s only lead at 13-12 but Taylor hit two 3s and Jaquan Carlos had another for Syracuse. BC managed two tie the game three more times, the last when Beadle hit a 3 from the left corner at the buzzer to close out the first half tied at 32.

Boston College goes to Notre Dame on Monday and Louisville visits Syracuse on Tuesday.

