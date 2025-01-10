Starling and Syracuse host Boston College

Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse…

Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Boston College after JJ Starling scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 62-55 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Boston College has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Orange are 1-3 in conference play. Syracuse allows 78.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Boston College’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Orange meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Chris Bunch is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

