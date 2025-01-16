Stanford visits Wake Forest on 5-game road slide

Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-9, 0-5 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-9, 0-5 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford will try to break its five-game road losing streak when the Cardinal face Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons are 6-4 in home games. Wake Forest averages 61.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Cardinal are 1-4 against ACC opponents. Stanford is sixth in the ACC scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Wake Forest scores 61.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 66.5 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 17.2 more points per game (77.1) than Wake Forest gives up to opponents (59.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Demon Deacons.

Nunu Agara is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.