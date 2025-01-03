Stanford visits Pittsburgh after Lowe’s 27-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2, 2-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts…

Stanford Cardinal (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2, 2-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Stanford after Jaland Lowe scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 86-74 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Panthers are 8-0 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 84.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Cardinal have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks eighth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jaylen Blakes averaging 5.2.

Pittsburgh makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Stanford has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Cardinal meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers.

Maxime Raynaud is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 20.8 points and 11.9 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.