Stanford visits North Carolina after Jackson’s 20-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 5-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -11; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina hosts Stanford after Ian Jackson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 79-53 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-1 at home. North Carolina has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal have gone 3-3 against ACC opponents. Stanford is eighth in the ACC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

North Carolina averages 82.9 points, 11.7 more per game than the 71.2 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 assists for the Tar Heels.

Maxime Raynaud is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.5 points for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

