Stanford visits No. 16 Duke after Fournier’s 23-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-4, 5-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke faces Stanford after Toby Fournier scored 23 points in Duke’s 72-38 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 in home games. Duke averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Cardinal have gone 2-4 against ACC opponents. Stanford has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Duke’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 17.1 more points per game (76.9) than Duke allows to opponents (59.8).

The Blue Devils and Cardinal square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Blue Devils.

Nunu Agara is scoring 17.6 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

