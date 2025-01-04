Stanford takes on Pittsburgh following Sellers’ 20-point game

Stanford Cardinal (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2, 2-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Stanford Cardinal (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2, 2-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Pittsburgh after Oziyah Sellers scored 20 points in Stanford’s 85-71 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 at home. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cardinal are 1-1 in ACC play. Stanford averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Pittsburgh averages 84.2 points, 13.1 more per game than the 71.1 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.1 more points per game (77.5) than Pittsburgh allows to opponents (68.4).

The Panthers and Cardinal face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 20.8 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.