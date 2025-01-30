Stanford plays Pittsburgh following Clardy’s 22-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-12, 1-7 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (10-9, 2-6 ACC) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Pittsburgh after Chloe Clardy scored 22 points in Stanford’s 75-72 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 9-2 in home games. Stanford is seventh in the ACC scoring 75.2 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Panthers are 1-7 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stanford’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

The Cardinal and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Bosgana is averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Nunu Agara is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Khadija Faye is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Marley Washenitz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

