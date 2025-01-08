Stanford hosts Virginia Tech following Poteat’s 25-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (9-5, 1-2 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-8, 1-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (9-5, 1-2 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits Stanford after Mylyjael Poteat scored 25 points in Virginia Tech’s 86-85 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinal have gone 7-1 at home. Stanford is ninth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jaylen Blakes averaging 5.2.

The Hokies have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Stanford averages 76.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 73.5 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Hokies face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 20.9 points and 11.4 rebounds.

Toibu Lawal is shooting 62.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

