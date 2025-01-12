Stanford hosts No. 21 NC State after James’ 21-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (9-6, 1-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (9-6, 1-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 NC State visits Stanford after Aziaha James scored 21 points in NC State’s 78-71 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal are 9-0 on their home court. Stanford is second in the ACC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Bosgana averaging 5.9.

The Wolfpack have gone 3-1 against ACC opponents. NC State is fourth in the ACC with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Saniya Rivers averaging 6.5.

Stanford scores 77.7 points, 16.3 more per game than the 61.4 NC State gives up. NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Stanford allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bosgana is averaging 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cardinal.

Zoe Brooks is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.