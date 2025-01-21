Stanford hosts Miami (FL) after Cleveland’s 31-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (4-14, 0-7 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 4-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (4-14, 0-7 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 4-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Stanford after Matthew Cleveland scored 31 points in Miami (FL)’s 117-74 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Cardinal are 9-1 on their home court. Stanford is seventh in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 3.4.

The Hurricanes have gone 0-7 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stanford averages 76.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 79.2 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Hurricanes match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is averaging 20.8 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

