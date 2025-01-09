Stanford hosts Florida State following Latson’s 25-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (13-2, 3-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (8-6, 0-3 ACC) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (13-2, 3-0 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (8-6, 0-3 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Stanford after Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points in Florida State’s 85-73 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Cardinal are 8-0 on their home court. Stanford scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Seminoles are 3-0 in conference matchups. Florida State is 11-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stanford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Florida State allows. Florida State has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Seminoles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cardinal.

Latson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 27.9 points for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 9-1, averaging 91.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

