Stanford faces conference rival No. 22 Cal

California Golden Bears (17-3, 5-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 2-5 ACC) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (17-3, 5-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (10-8, 2-5 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ioanna Krimili and No. 22 Cal take on Nunu Agara and Stanford in ACC action.

The Cardinal are 9-1 in home games. Stanford ranks second in the ACC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Bosgana averaging 5.4.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-2 against ACC opponents. Cal is fourth in the ACC allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

Stanford makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Cal averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Golden Bears square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bosgana is averaging 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cardinal. Agara is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kayla Williams is averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Bears. Krimili is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.