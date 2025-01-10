Stafford and the Utah Valley Wolverines take on conference foe Cal Baptist

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-5, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-11, 1-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-5, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-11, 1-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Danja Stafford and Utah Valley take on Anaiyah Tu’ua and Cal Baptist in WAC action Saturday.

The Lancers are 1-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist is fourth in the WAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Emma Johansson averaging 5.5.

The Wolverines have gone 1-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 26.0% from 3-point range.

Cal Baptist is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nhug Bosch Duran is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.6 points.

Stafford is averaging eight points and 9.4 rebounds for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.