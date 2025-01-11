Stafford and the Utah Valley Wolverines take on conference foe Cal Baptist

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-5, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-11, 1-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-5, 1-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (4-11, 1-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Danja Stafford and Utah Valley take on Anaiyah Tu’ua and Cal Baptist in WAC play Saturday.

The Lancers are 1-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist gives up 75.0 points and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

The Wolverines are 1-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley scores 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Cal Baptist scores 62.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 58.5 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

The Lancers and Wolverines meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is averaging 14.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lancers.

Kylee Mabry is scoring 9.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.