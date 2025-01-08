Stacker leads Southeast Missouri State against Southern Indiana after 22-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-8, 1-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on Southern Indiana after Braxton Stacker scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 66-63 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Redhawks are 6-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 3.7.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Screaming Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks.

Stephen Olowoniyi is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

