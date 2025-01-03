St. Thomas visits Panoam and North Dakota

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-1 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-1 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts St. Thomas after Mier Panoam scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 95-85 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit League with 11.2 assists per game led by Panoam averaging 2.1.

The Tommies are 1-0 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.5.

North Dakota scores 75.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 73.4 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 8.8 more points per game (85.3) than North Dakota allows to opponents (76.5).

The Fightin’ Hawks and Tommies square off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 19.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Miles Barnstable is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

