St. Thomas visits Omaha following Cave’s 22-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 0-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-8, 1-3 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-9, 0-4 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-8, 1-3 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts St. Thomas after Grace Cave scored 22 points in Omaha’s 81-67 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mavericks are 5-2 on their home court. Omaha allows 71.5 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Tommies have gone 0-4 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Omaha’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 70.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 71.5 Omaha gives up to opponents.

The Mavericks and Tommies match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cave averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

Jade Hill is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Tommies: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

