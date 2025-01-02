St. Thomas visits North Dakota State following Minessale’s 27-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) at North Dakota State Bison (11-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-5) at North Dakota State Bison (11-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits North Dakota State after Nolan Minessale scored 27 points in St. Thomas’ 81-79 overtime loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Bison are 6-1 in home games. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 15.5 assists per game led by Jacksen Moni averaging 3.8.

The Tommies are 3-4 on the road. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Minessale averaging 1.1.

North Dakota State averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Dakota State gives up.

The Bison and Tommies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bison.

Carter Bjerke averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

