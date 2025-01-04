St. Thomas visits North Dakota following Panoam’s 24-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-1 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-10, 0-1 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -5.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts St. Thomas after Mier Panoam scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 95-85 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota has a 4-3 record against teams over .500.

The Tommies have gone 1-0 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas is 0-1 in one-possession games.

North Dakota is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas scores 8.8 more points per game (85.3) than North Dakota gives up to opponents (76.5).

The Fightin’ Hawks and Tommies meet Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Drake Dobbs is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.