St. Thomas visits Larkins and South Dakota

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-7, 0-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (7-9, 1-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on St. Thomas after Grace Larkins scored 29 points in South Dakota’s 82-70 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 5-3 on their home court. South Dakota has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tommies are 0-2 in conference matchups. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota averages 70.1 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 67.1 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexi Hempe averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Amber Scalia is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 13.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

