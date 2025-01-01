St. Thomas hosts UMKC following Scalia’s 21-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (4-11) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-11) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Amber Scalia scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 81-65 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 5-2 at home. St. Thomas scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 1-8 on the road. UMKC ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 21.1% from 3-point range.

St. Thomas scores 72.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 66.9 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Kangaroos square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tommies.

Emani Bennett is shooting 34.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

