St. Thomas hosts Oral Roberts following McBride’s 20-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-15, 1-6 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-6, 6-1 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits St. Thomas after Issac McBride scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-76 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Tommies have gone 9-0 in home games. St. Thomas is first in the Summit League with 15.6 assists per game led by Drake Dobbs averaging 3.8.

The Golden Eagles are 1-6 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit League scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

St. Thomas scores 84.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 79.0 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The Tommies and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Dobbs is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

McBride is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 18.5 points. JoJo Moore is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

