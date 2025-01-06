St. John’s visits Xavier after Luis’ 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s visits Xavier after RJ Luis scored 20 points in St. John’s 70-62 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 8-1 on their home court. Xavier is fourth in the Big East with 17.0 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.7.

The Red Storm are 3-1 against conference opponents. St. John’s leads the Big East with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 4.4.

Xavier makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). St. John’s has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Freemantle is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Luis is averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

