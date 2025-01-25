St. John’s takes on Seton Hall, aims to break 3-game slide

St. John’s Red Storm (11-8, 1-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 5-2 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey;…

St. John’s Red Storm (11-8, 1-7 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 5-2 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s is looking to stop its three-game slide with a win against Seton Hall.

The Pirates have gone 9-2 at home. Seton Hall ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Faith Misonius leads the Pirates with 5.0 boards.

The Red Storm are 1-7 against conference opponents. St. John’s ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Seton Hall averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Wright is averaging 4.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lashae Dwyer is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Red Storm. Kylie Lavelle is averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 24.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

