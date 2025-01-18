St. John’s hosts Villanova, aims to break home losing streak

Villanova Wildcats (9-9, 3-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (9-9, 3-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s is looking to break its three-game home skid with a victory over Villanova.

The Red Storm are 5-4 on their home court. St. John’s has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in Big East play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 14.2 assists per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 4.1.

St. John’s is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game St. John’s allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 9.4 points for the Red Storm.

Bascoe is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.