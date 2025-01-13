St. John’s hosts Georgetown following Luis’ 30-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (12-4, 3-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-3, 5-1 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Georgetown Hoyas (12-4, 3-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-3, 5-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Georgetown after RJ Luis scored 30 points in St. John’s 80-68 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 11-0 in home games. St. John’s ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Hoyas are 3-2 in conference games. Georgetown leads the Big East allowing just 64.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

St. John’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis is averaging 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Red Storm.

Thomas Sorber is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Hoyas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

