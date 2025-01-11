St. John’s faces Xavier, aims to break 4-game slide

St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 0-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-10, 0-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-5, 0-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (5-10, 0-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s heads into the matchup against Xavier as losers of four in a row.

The Musketeers have gone 4-4 at home. Xavier averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Red Storm are 0-4 in Big East play. St. John’s is second in the Big East allowing 54.8 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Xavier averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.2 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

Lashae Dwyer is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 53.2 points, 24.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

